It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
