It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
