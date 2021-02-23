Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.