It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. There is a…
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…