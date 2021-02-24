 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

