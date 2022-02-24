It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluf…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low nea…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 4-degree low is fore…
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Tuesday's winds co…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low tempe…