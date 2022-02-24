Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

