The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is toda…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Counc…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Part…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks like i…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is foreca…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council …
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partl…