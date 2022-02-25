Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

