The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
