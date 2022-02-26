Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.