Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.