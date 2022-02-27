 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

