Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bl…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less th…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluf…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 4-degree low is fore…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low nea…