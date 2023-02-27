Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
