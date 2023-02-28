Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. There is a…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We wil…