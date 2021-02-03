 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

