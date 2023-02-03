It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.