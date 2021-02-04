 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.22. 16 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

