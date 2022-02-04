 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

