The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.