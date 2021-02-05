 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.69. 12 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert