Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

