It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
