Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.