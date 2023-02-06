Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.