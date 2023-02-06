Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is …