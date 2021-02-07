It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -5.63. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
