Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.08. A -4-degree low is forcasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.