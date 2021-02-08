It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.08. A -4-degree low is forcasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.22. 16 degrees is…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.69. 12 degrees is today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.66. A 0-degree lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will s…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -5.63. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low near 0F. …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs t…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…