Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
