Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.75. A 4-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.