Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.