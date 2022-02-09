Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 11F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council …