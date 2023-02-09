It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Our warming trend will be interrupted by a cold front this afternoon that may generate a few showers as well. Find out who has the best chance…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecast…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…