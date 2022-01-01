Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. -4 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.