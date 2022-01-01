It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. -4 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 3F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Counci…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.