Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
