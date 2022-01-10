It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
