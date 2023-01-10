The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
