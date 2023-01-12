It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!