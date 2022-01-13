 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

