Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

