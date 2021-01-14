 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert