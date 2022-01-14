 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert