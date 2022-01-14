Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
