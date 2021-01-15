It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.44. 24 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low i…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors,…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Blustery with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. W…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcaste…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.86. We'll see a…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Becoming windy with showers after midnight. Low 36F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council B…