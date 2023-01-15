Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.