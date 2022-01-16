 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

