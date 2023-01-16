 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

