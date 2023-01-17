Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 d…
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. How lik…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Blu…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20…
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees t…