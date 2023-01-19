It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
