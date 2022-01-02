Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.