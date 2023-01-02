Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. It sh…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents shoul…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs a…