Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.