Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
