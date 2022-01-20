 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

