Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.